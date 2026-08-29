The All Blacks scored four tries to the Springboks' three tries but the hosts kicked several penalty goals to help claim a 33-26 victory in front of a sold out crowd of about 60,000.

South Africa came flying out of the blocks and were the first to score with midfielder Jesse Kriel going over near the posts after a strong lineout drive on the right edge of the field.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe kicked the conversion to make it 7-0 to the Springboks in just the third minute of the match.

The All Blacks were having some issues at lineout time but they struck back with a try of their own with a lovely backline move resulting in a break to wing Will Jordan. He fed the ball inside to halfback Cam Roigard who scored under the posts.

First-five Ruben Love added the extras to tie the game at 7-7 after 16 minutes, though the Springboks kicked a penalty goal soon after to retake the lead 10 points to 7.

The Springboks and the DHL Stadium crowd were fired up and the hosts were next to score a try with midfielder Damian de Allende barging his way over a few phases after another lineout drive in the All Blacks 22.

Kolbe was successful with the conversion to extend South Africa's advantage to 17-7 midway through the first half.

The All Blacks absorbed more pressure before going onto the offensive and captain Ardie Savea made a break down field before the visitors spun the ball wide to fullback Damian McKenzie who scored in the right corner.

Love nailed the tricky conversion to cut South Africa's lead to 17-14 with ten minutes remaining in the first half.

The Springboks were awarded a penalty close to the All Blacks line with just a few minutes left in the first half and chose to take a scrum.

The All Blacks stopped the pushover attempt but South Africa weren't to be denied with captain Siya Kolisi surging over close to line a few phases later.

Kolbe kicked the extra two points to give the Springboks a 24-14 lead going into halftime.

The Springboks landed the first punch of the second half with Kolbe kicking a penalty goal to extend their advantage to 27-14 in the 49th minute.

The hosts were on a roll and were awarded another penalty close to the All Blacks 22 with the tourists pinged for holding on at a ruck. Kolbe nailed the penalty kick to put the hosts ahead 30-14 with half an hour remaining.

The All Blacks really needed to be next to score to stay in the game and they did just that with wing Leroy Carter outsprinted the cover defence to dive over in the left corner after some nice passing from Fabian Holland and Quinn Tupaea.

Love missed the conversion with the score 30-19 to the Springboks with 13 minutes left.

South Africa hit back not long after with Kolbe kicking a penalty goal from 40 metres out to extend the hosts advantage to 33-19 with about nine minutes remaining in the match.

The All Blacks hit back with a try to Savea and Love nailed the conversion to make it a seven point game at 33-26 with just a few minutes remaining.

That's how the score would remain with the Springboks hanging on to claim the win and level the four match series 1-1.

The third test is in Johannesburg next weekend.