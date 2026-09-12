The Black Ferns have beaten France 28-14 in their opening game of the WXV Global Series in Lyon.

New Zealand started strongly, scoring two converted tries in the first 30 minutes through wing Justine McGregor and loose forward Mia Anderson.

However, the home side got themselves back into the game with a try just before half time.

It was a contest where the Ferns appeared to dominate the game, especially at scrum time, but were unable to shake the French.

Fortunately right wing Mererangi Paul got the tourists' third try straight after the break and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u sealed the game with their fourth late in the match.

Braxton Soresnen-McGee converted all four tries.

New Zealand threatened to score regularly but errors let them down.

Captain Georgia Ponsonby felt it was a very good defensive effort by her side.

"We gave the French a lot of ball, we weren't clinical with our off-loading game and we made poor decisions at times," Ponsonby told Sky Sport.

"But then our effort to get on defence and get the ball back, I think that was the difference today."

Coach Whitney Hansen made six changes to her side that beat South Africa in Johannesburg last weekend.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant was ruled out of the tour with a calf injury, while wing Ayesha Leti I'iga and number eight Kaipo Olsen-Baker weren't considered for this game because of injuries.

France tour New Zealand for three Tests next month.

The Black Ferns will meet Scotland in their next WXV Global Series game next weekend before taking on world champions England.