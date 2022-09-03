Stunning win for John McGlashan against Nelson

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
John McGlashan College has shocked Nelson College in the South Island First XV final.
The Dunedin school continued its stunning run with a 29-26 win in Nelson this afternoon.
It means McGlashan will play at the prestigious national top four competition for the first time in school history.
Nelson fielded a much bigger team, and the Crusaders champion completely dominated the first 15 minutes.
But McGlashan gained confidence once it secured some ball and led 22-12 at halftime.
A stunning try to Max Hore made it 29-12.
Nelson scored two late tries and McGlashan showed a ton of ticker on defence to run the clock out.
Johnnies will play the winner of the Chiefs final at the top four in Palmerston North next weekend.