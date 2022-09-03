Stunning win for John McGlashan against Nelson

Max Hore from John McGlashan College scores a try at the match in Nelson this afternoon. Photo: Getty Images

John McGlashan College has shocked Nelson College in the South Island First XV final.

The Dunedin school continued its stunning run with a 29-26 win in Nelson this afternoon.

It means McGlashan will play at the prestigious national top four competition for the first time in school history.

Nelson fielded a much bigger team, and the Crusaders champion completely dominated the first 15 minutes.

But McGlashan gained confidence once it secured some ball and led 22-12 at halftime.

A stunning try to Max Hore made it 29-12.

Nelson scored two late tries and McGlashan showed a ton of ticker on defence to run the clock out.

Johnnies will play the winner of the Chiefs final at the top four in Palmerston North next weekend.