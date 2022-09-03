Saturday, 3 September 2022

Stunning win for John McGlashan against Nelson

    By Hayden Meikle
    Max Hore from John McGlashan College scores a try at the match in Nelson this afternoon. Photo: Getty Images
    John McGlashan College has shocked Nelson College in the South Island First XV final. 

    The Dunedin school continued its stunning run with a 29-26 win in Nelson this afternoon. 

    It means McGlashan will play at the prestigious national top four competition for the first time in school history.

    Nelson fielded a much bigger team, and the Crusaders champion completely dominated the first 15 minutes.

    But McGlashan gained confidence once it secured some ball and led 22-12 at halftime.

    A stunning try to Max Hore made it 29-12.

    Nelson scored two late tries and McGlashan showed a ton of ticker on defence to run the clock out.

    Johnnies will play the winner of the Chiefs final at the top four in Palmerston North next weekend.