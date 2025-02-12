Surprise inside back combo for Highlanders

Highlanders first five Taine Robinson carries the ball at training last month. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph has sprung a couple of surprises for the opening game of the season.

Two players will make their Super Rugby debuts and another five will make their first official appearances for the Highlanders when they play the Waratahs in Sydney on Friday night.

Nathan Hastie and Taine Robinson form a surprisingly new-look inside back combination.

Hastie has had some issues with injuries and largely been seen as the third-string halfback but he gets the nod for round one with Folau Fakatava still not quite firing after having surgery at the end of the NPC.

The selection of Robinson, who has had a brief taste of Super Rugby with the Crusaders, is a bit of an eye-opener as it was assumed incumbent Cameron Millar would wear the No 10 jersey.

Depleted midfield options mean co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai will stay at second five, where he shone in the preseason win over the Crusaders.

The injury to Jona Nareki means a fresh — and fast — combination on the wings.

Caleb Tangitau will play his first Super Rugby game for the Highlanders, while pace merchant Michael Manson gets an eagerly awaited debut at this level.

The interesting selection in the forwards is that of Lui Naeata on the blindside flank.

With TK Howden and Oliver Haig on the injured list, Joseph has gone for a man he knows well from his years in Japan but who is very much an unknown quantity at this level.

Naeata also appears to be the main option as a back-up lock.

Former Brumbies prop Sefo Kautai and former Hurricanes loose forward Veveni Lasaqa will make their Highlanders debuts off the bench.

‘‘We are excited to get our season under way,’’ Joseph said.

‘‘There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy around the squad as we prepare for a tough opener against the Waratahs.

‘‘We have named a mix of debutants and experienced players to provide us with the understanding and creativity needed to take on a team full of international players.’’

Highlanders team to play Waratahs

Sam Gilbert, Michael Manson, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Caleb Tangitau, Taine Robinson, Nathan Hastie, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Sean Withy, Lui Naeata, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Finn Hurley.