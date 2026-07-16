Mark Brown, in his second year as Otago coach, hopes to get plenty out of a preseason game in Riverton today. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH. Preseason rugby is like throwing a jab and keeping the right hand in reserve for when you really need it. Otago and Southland will be doing a bit of dancing around the ring in Riverton today. They meet in round one of the NPC, so neither side will want to give too much away in today’s warmup game at the Riverton Rugby Club. But it is an opportunity to look at a different group of players and see how they will react to a little more pressure. For the Super Rugby players, it was also a chance to blow off some rust, Otago coach Mark Brown said. “Also, you know, we’ve been assembled for nearly two weeks, so it’s wanting to see some of the stuff that we've been working on, on the whiteboard and on the training paddock. We want to start seeing that. “And it’s, yeah, testing a few things during these next two weeks.” Brown was not terribly impressed with Otago’s 46-14 win over North Otago in their Ranfurly Shield defence at Forsyth Barr Stadium in mid-June. It was messy and a tough watch. “No disrespect to that team; they were predominantly club players, whereas [in this team] there are a lot of contracted players, with some club players scattered throughout the squad. “So our expectations are a lot higher because of who these athletes are and what we expect from them.’’ The pool of players Brown could select from today was reduced, though. He could not pick players from the Kaikorai or Harbour teams. They will contest the Dunedin division 1 final at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow. That ruled out the likes of Lucas Casey and Saula Ma’u. Two players Brown will have a keen eye on are the locking duo of Mitchell Tinnock and Harry Irving. There is not much depth in that area. Brown might be able to squeeze a game or two out of All Blacks lock Fabian Holland, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. Fijian Joseva Tamani made an impact for Otago in the second row last season, and Oliver Haig and Will Stodart can slot into lock but are more suited to a loose forward position. Irving has been drafted in from Wellington. He played in the Ranfurly Shield defence against North Otago, while Tinnock has been in strong form in club rugby. “We haven’t sort of hidden from the fact that we see both of them as playing a big role this season and many seasons to come for Otago.’’ Southland have recruited heavily from outside the region. The Stags have brought in Japanese pair Takaya Saito and Hayata Taniyama, and Australian quartet Jack Barrett, Clem Halaholo, Sef Fa’agase and Glen Vaihu will be hoping to make a positive impression. NPC preseason Riverton, 2.30pm Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Whaanga, Jake Te Hiwi, Joe Cockburn, Mackenzie Palmer, Kieran McClea, Will Stodart (captain), Thomas Bolton, Oliver Haig, Mitchell Tinnock, Harry Irving, Rohan Wingham, A-One Lolofie, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Nic Souchon, Marley Pearce, Cam Allan-McNeill, Eric Peita, Alex Arnold, Oliver Thode, Riley Lucas, Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe, Harrison Martin. Southland: Glen Vaihu, Michael Manson, Scott Gregory, Tayne Harvey, Denzel Samoa, Takaya Saito, Nic Shearer, Clem Halaholo, Gregor Rutledge, Kasaloma Ahokovi, Luka Cassidy, Ale Aho (captain), Darius Fidow, Jayden Henderson, Jack Barrett. Reserves: Ollie Harris, Sef Fa’agase, Liam Ferguson, Jack Taylor, Harrison Morton, Sloane Lankshear, Charlie Marsh, Josh Jennings, Sam Mustchin, Hayata Taniyama, Jay Reihana.