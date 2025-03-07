Treatment of Drua while in NZ questioned

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley has addressed concerns of the Fijian Drua after travel and accommodation issues blighted their recent away game against the Hurricanes in Napier.

Mesley admitted that "oversights and breakdowns in communications" resulted in the Drua having to pile into the back of a luggage truck to get to their hotel on arrival in Auckland after arriving close to midnight.

"Essentially what happened was several oversights and breakdowns in communications were identified which created those challenges for the Drua," Mesley said today.

"And we have now addressed those issues with the clubs and an external transport provider. But yeah, it's really disappointing that it happened."

The Hurricanes pipped the Drua 38-34 at Napier's McLean Park in round two of the competition on February 21. It was the first time a Super Rugby match had been held there in four years.

The Fijians lost the game in the last five minutes, having taken the lead just minutes before through a try. The Hurricanes won thanks to a late Harry Godfrey try.

Upon arrival, the Drua shared the same hotel in Napier as the Hurricanes, but were told they could not get a late check-out ahead of the 4pm game because the North Island city was also hosting a major triathlon festival that weekend.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Drua later learned the Hurricanes were able to stay at the hotel until just before the kick-off.

In a post on Facebook, former Fiji, Waratahs and Crusaders winger Nemani Nadolo questioned how it could happen.

"What frustrates me the most is that after a long flight, the team arrives at the airport only to find that their bus is nowhere to be seen. Instead of waiting another three hours for it to arrive, the boys jump in the back of a truck to get to the hotel.

"To make matters worse, they're denied a late checkout, leaving them to either wander around or sleep in the lobby for hours-while the Hurricanes squad gets to rest comfortably in their rooms right up until game time.

"Me and a lot of others said they lost that game in the last 10 minutes. But after hearing what happened, I think they actually lost the game the minute they landed in Auckland."

Nadolo said when Super Rugby franchises visit Fiji they were treated like royalty, with police escorts and top-tier hospitality.

"Can you imagine an Australian or New Zealand team ever being put through something like this?"

Meanwhile, the Drua welcome the Chiefs to Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday afternoon. Coach Glen Jackson acknowledged their "tough couple of weeks on the road".

"We're looking forward to getting back to Lautoka, it's a ground we really enjoy playing at and to have an eight day turnaround has been really good for us."

The Drua will be desperate for a win, having dropped their first three games by slim margins.

"Morale's very high, we're starting a fair bit of rotation of our squad. We're massively focused on how to beat the Chiefs," Jackson said.