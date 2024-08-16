Two late overseas signings to bolster Otago ranks

A shot of Otago huddled at a recent training. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The foreign legion has arrived. And to almost no fanfare.

Their names just appeared on the Otago team sheet yesterday.

The arrival of Australian back Hudson Creighton was signposted, at least.

Otago have been vocal about being in the market for an outside back, and the Brumbies utility will help boost the stocks.

The 24-year-old has scored three tries in 15 appearances for the Brumbies and has also represented Australia A.

The other new name on the list is loose forward Lui Naeata. The 30-year-old Tongan has been plying his trade in Japan but spent some time in Dunedin last year and played for the New Zealand Barbarians.

They will both maketheir debut from off the bench, as will Green Island centre Levi Harmon.

Robust midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen has shaken off a knee complaint and will start at centre.

He is an important player for Otago. His offloads and ability to force turnovers in the midfield are assets.

Blindside Oliver Haig has recovered from a head knock and his presence around the field and in the lineout will be welcomed.

Otago struggled at the breakdown and in the lineout during their 22-13 loss to Southland in the opening round.

James Arscott has also returned from a minor injury to take his spot at halfback.

Prop George Bower was unavailable for selection. He has joined the All Blacks camp.

A long list of injured players includes star winger Jona Nareki, centre Josh Timu and No 8 Christian Lio-Willie.

Auckland bring south a team loaded with Super Rugby talent, including Highlanders centre Tanielu Tele’a and new signing Caleb Tangitau.

They have also named Christian Leali’ifano, the former Wallabies and Samoa first five, to make his NPC debut aged 36.

NPC



Forsyth Barr Stadium, 7.05pm

Otago: Finn Hurley, Josh Whaanga, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert (captain), Kyan Rangitutia, Cameron Millar, James Arscott, Will Stodart, Harry Taylor, Oliver

Haig, Fabian Holland, Sam Fischli, Saula Ma’u, Liam Coltman, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Henry Bell, Ben Lopas, Rohan Wingham, Ale Aho, Lui Naeata, Nathan

Hastie, Levi Harmon, Hudson Creighton.



Auckland: Xavier Tito-Harris, Lolagi Visinia, AJ Lam, Tanielu Tele’a, Nigel Ah Wong, Christian Leali’ifano, Taufa Funaki, Akira Ioane (captain), Anton Segner, Adrian Choat, Michael Curry, Josh Beehre, Marcel Renata, Soane Vikena, Joshua Fusitu’a. Reserves: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Angus Ta’avao, Edward Annandale, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Caleb Tangitau, Xavi Taele.