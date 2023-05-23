Two squads named to prepare for Otago trial

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Some interesting faces feature in two trial squads to prepare for the Otago season.

It might seem early to be talking about the NPC — it does not kick off until August 4 — but the Otago coaches are keen to spread the net to find more players capable of making the step up.

Two 26-man squads will train every Wednesday night before a trial at the University Oval on June 14.

Familiar faces in the Blue squad include Taieri hooker Brady Robertson, who made his Otago debut last year, and a trio of recent North Otago players in Southern first five Ben McCarthy, University fullback Jermaine Pepe and Harbour loose forward Toni Taufa.

Magpies loosie Harry Taylor has been arguably the form player in Dunedin club rugby this season, Kaikorai lock Harrison Morton has immense promise, and Kaikorai winger Mefi Tupou has been on the radar since arriving in the South.

Bob Martin (halfback) and Oscar Schmidt-Uili (winger) will be eager to shine in positions that have not been particularly settled for Otago in recent times.

The highest-profile player in the Gold squad is halfback Nathan Hastie, who made his debut for the Highlanders this year.

Taieri and former Melbourne Rebels lock Josh Hill is on the comeback trail from injury, and there will be some interest in how Dunedin youngsters Rohan Wingham and Rueben Palmer go at this level.

New Zealand Universities representatives Ale Aho, Jeremiah Asi and Aaron Withy are joined by recent John McGlashan star Josh Whaanga and impressive Green Island prop Ben Lopas.

A feature of the squads is the presence of some Otago Country talent.

Maniototo outside back Doug Smith will come to town with the Upper Clutha trio of Tristian Taylor, Reece White and Lachie Garrick.

Otago trial — the squads

Blue: Cam Allan-McNeill, Caleb Leef, Bob Martin, Brady Robertson (Taieri), Tama Apineru, Lawrence Leung-Wai, Isileli Otunuku (Zingari-Richmond), Cam Burgess, Oscar Cowley-Andrea, Tim Hogan, Oscar Schmidt-Uili (Dunedin), Lucas Casey, Oliver Foote, Oscar Graham, Harrison Morton, Mefi Tupou, Filipo Whitehouse-Opetaia Tovio (Kaikorai), Taylor Dale, Toni Taufa (Harbour), Shane Fikken (Green Island), Lachie Garrick (Upper Clutha), Ben McCarthy, Jake McEwan, Harry Taylor, James Simpson-Te Pairi (Southern), Jermaine Pepe (University)

Gold: Ale Aho, Jeremiah Asi, Jacob Waikari-Jones, Aaron Withy (University), Josh Buchan, Aron Einarsson, Mackenzie Haugh, Konrad Toleafoa, Paul Tupai (Southern), Joe Cook, Rueben Palmer, Harry Press, Rohan Wingham (Dunedin), Jackson Dempster, Moana Takataka (Kaikorai), Nathan Hastie, Oliver Parkinson, Obey Samate, Willie Tufui (Harbour), Josh Hill, Josh Whaanga (Taieri), Ben Lopas, Heath MacEwan (Green Island), Doug Smith (Maniototo), Tristian Taylor, Reece White (Upper Clutha).