The Upper Clutha Rams are back-to-back-to-back Otago Countrywide champions after dismantling Clutha 57-5 at the Balclutha Showgrounds.

The Central Otago champions delivered a clinical display of attacking rugby and relentless defence, taking control from the opening whistle on Saturday.

Playing with pace and continuity, Upper Clutha repeatedly found space in the home side’s defensive line.

First five Sean Murray opened the scoring inside five minutes, before midfielder Oliver Stirling celebrated his 100th appearance with two tries.

Three further tries gave Upper Clutha a commanding 45-5 halftime advantage.

Clutha enjoyed only brief periods of possession and were regularly forced sideways by Upper Clutha’s aggressive rush defence.

Their only meaningful visit to the opposition 22m produced their lone try, finished by winger Kevin Esera Natia.

The opening 20 minutes of the second half were more evenly contested.

With the wind behind them, Clutha attempted to retain possession and work through the visitors, but promising passages repeatedly ended with turnovers or handling errors.

Upper Clutha regained their rhythm after both benches were introduced.

Replacement lock Eamon Carr powered over from close range before tighthead prop Rhys Hughes produced the game’s most memorable moment, collecting a loose ball near halfway and racing clear to score beneath the posts.

The final stages produced little notable action and Upper Clutha were happy to coast to victory in front of their large support in the grandstand.

Hughes was outstanding throughout, dominating collisions and displaying remarkable fitness.

Lock Andy Horne carried strongly and worked tirelessly at the lineout, while Lachie Garrick made several influential defensive plays.

Upper Clutha halfback Josh Cook controlled the tempo superbly, produced an excellent 50-22 and added a trademark close-range try.

Stirling and fullback Nico Bowering were the standout backs with Bowering regularly beating defenders. Carr, Fergus Smith and Alonso Avalos also provided significant energy from the bench.

Clutha struggled to generate momentum and were unable to consistently challenge Upper Clutha’s defence.

Kael Merrett was their strongest performer, delivering a wholehearted 80-minute effort and carrying with purpose.

Matt Korteweg defended bravely, Esera Natia remained dangerous with limited opportunities, and Connor Mills again brought intensity from the bench.

Upper Clutha were deserved champions and added another chapter to their remarkable run of success.

While Clutha fell short, they can still take pride in an impressive campaign during the club’s 150th jubilee season.