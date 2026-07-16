All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has named his team. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Tupou Vaa’i is a blindside again, Quinn Tupaea has grabbed a contested jersey, and Josh Moorby is rewarded for a strong debut.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has made some interesting changes for the last of the three home Nations Championship tests tomorrow night.

The shift of Vaa’i from lock to blindside for the test against Ireland at Eden Park is the major talking point.

He has had a handful of tests there with mixed success, and his selection perhaps reflects the ongoing search for a semi-permanent wearer of the No 6 jersey.

Vaa’i is the fourth different starting blindside — following Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai and Simon Parker — in four tests.

There is an all-new locking partnership. Surprisingly, Sam Darry has missed out after a strong start to the season, leaving veteran Patrick Tuipolotu to play his first test of the year beside Josh Lord.

Luke Jacobson stays at openside flanker.

Tupaea reclaims the centre spot from Billy Proctor, perhaps indicating the Chiefs man is seen as the first-choice option.

Outside him, Moorby deservedly earns a first test start, in place of the injured Leroy Carter, after impressing on debut against Italy.

Playmakers Damian McKenzie (fullback) and Ruben Love (first five) are in place for a third consecutive test.

There are three new front-row reserves in Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia and Fletcher Newell, while Lakai and Caleb Clarke join the bench.

Parker and Beauden Barrett miss selection for a third straight week.

The All Blacks have not been beaten at Eden Park since 1994.

• Former Green Island and North Otago loose forward Sean Jansen has been named on the Irish bench for a dream opportunity to play his home nation at Eden Park.

Jansen was named man of the match on his test debut against Japan last weekend.

“I said after the game that he’s a fantastic example of how to nail your debut and basically he’s just been himself,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said.

“Sean doesn’t let the game or the thought of a first cap or anything like that get in the way of producing what he knows he’s all about, and he’s going to be able to do that again on Saturday.”

Winger Rob Baloucoune, a late scratching from Ireland’s first test of the year, is included in one of nine changes to the Irish starting XV.

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman has come through his return-to-play protocols for concussion and has been named on the bench.

Ireland last played at Eden Park in 2022, when they lost 42-19, but bounced back to win in Dunedin and Wellington and clinch a historic 2-1 test series victory.

Nations Championship

The teams

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (captain), Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipolotu, Josh Lord, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Rob Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O’Brien, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan (captain), Tom O’Toole. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Sean Jansen, Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley, Bundee Aki.