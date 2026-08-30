Otago players were to the fore as the New Zealand men finished the Hockey World Cup in ninth place after a commanding 6-3 win over Ireland in their playoff game in Belgium.

The ageless Kane Russell scored the Black Sticks’ first two goals, striking from penalty corners in the third and 14th minutes.

Otago team-mate Finn Ward capped victory with a field goal with two minutes left on the clock.

Another Black Stick was the centre of attention before the game began as defender Nic Woods was recognised for earning his 200th cap.

New Zealand came out firing and dominated the opening quarter, leading 2-0 after Russell’s twin strikes.

The momentum continued in the second quarter with George Baker producing an outstanding back-foot strike from the top of the circle before Sam Lane added a superb upright reverse-stick finish to put the Black Sticks 4-0 ahead at halftime.

Ireland responded strongly after the break, pulling two goals back in the third quarter to bring the game back to 4-2.

However, the Black Sticks quickly restored their three-goal advantage in the final quarter.

Lane finished a well-worked deflection at the back post after a Ward reverse hit across goal.

New Zealand then produced one of the goals of the tournament on the counter-attack, moving the ball from their own defensive end to the back of the net in just seven seconds.

Three pinpoint passes ended with Ward finishing the move to make it 6-2.

Ireland added a final goal, but the Black Sticks held on for an emphatic victory.

While a place in the top eight was the ultimate target, coach Greg Nicol was proud of the performance.

“Our target was top eight so disappointed not to quite get there, but we played some great hockey across the six matches,” Nicol said.

“We won four, lost two and scored 21 goals in the tournament. Pretty satisfied and still more to come in the future.”

Woods was able to enjoy his reflection on a remarkable international career.

The 31-year-old reached the milestone at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre after more than a decade representing New Zealand.

Before the game, he was given a moment he will remember for the rest of his life.

As the teams lined up ahead of the national anthems, Woods’ mother Wendy walked on to the pitch alongside Hockey New Zealand boss Michelle Hollands to surprise him and acknowledge his 200th international appearance.

It was an emotional moment for Woods, who has shared his international journey with his family throughout his career.

“Honestly, it’s such a special moment. Not just for me, but also for my family,” Woods said.

“I got to have my mum walk out on the turf on behalf of my family and share that privilege with me, which brought tears to my eyes. It was pretty hard to keep it together pre-match, but I’m glad she got to share that moment with me.”

Woods made his international debut for New Zealand in 2014 and has since established himself as one of the reliable men in the Black Sticks squad.

“I’m fortunate to share this experience and this journey with my family for 12 years now,” Woods said.

Asked about his favourite moment from the World Cup, the answer was not playing the Netherlands in the World Cup opener, his team scoring 17 goals in three matches, or finishing ninth in the world.

“It was the moment I turned around and my mum was there walking on to the pitch.

“That was probably one of my favourite moments in my hockey career so far.

“I think it’s the first time she’s ever had the privilege of walking on a hockey court like that. And sharing that moment with me is just beautiful.”

Germany play Spain in the men’s World Cup final on Monday.

Experienced New Zealand official Gareth Greenfield, who was raised in Gore and now lives in Christchurch, was given the nod to umpire the final. — Allied Media