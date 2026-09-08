Winter tournament week is one of the busiest times of the year for schools and their various sports teams. The Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association supplied these images. [Missing Credit]Logan Park High School footballers celebrate their superb efforts at the Linwood tournament in Dunedin. Logan Park won the title and did not concede a single goal. Photo: Supplied[Missing Credit]Trinity Catholic College basketballer Sean Racaza gets some air as he attacks the hoop during the South Island junior tournament in Christchurch. Trinity performed exceptionally well to finish fourth in A grade. Photo: Supplied[Missing Credit]Trinity basketballers on the bench appreciate a nice play. Photo: Supplied [Missing Credit]Otago Boys' High School smallbore rifle shooter Aiden Dowson-Trevathan had a week to remember with selection in the South Island team and the New Zealand secondary schoolboys team to compete against England. Photo: Supplied[Missing Credit]Queen's High School netballers stayed in good spirits at the SISS tournament in Nelson. Photo: Supplied[Missing Credit]Blue Mountain College year 9 student Emma Henton and Nemo show their style at the South Island schools equestrian in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied[Missing Credit]Cromwell College hockey players talk tactics at the Jenny McDonald Cup in Blenheim. Photo: Supplied