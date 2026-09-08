Winter tournament week is one of the busiest times of the year for schools and their various sports teams. The Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association supplied these images.

Logan Park High School footballers celebrate their superb efforts at the Linwood tournament in Dunedin. Logan Park won the title and did not concede a single goal. Photo: Supplied

Trinity Catholic College basketballer Sean Racaza gets some air as he attacks the hoop during the South Island junior tournament in Christchurch. Trinity performed exceptionally well to finish fourth in A grade. Photo: Supplied

Trinity basketballers on the bench appreciate a nice play. Photo: Supplied

Otago Boys' High School smallbore rifle shooter Aiden Dowson-Trevathan had a week to remember with selection in the South Island team and the New Zealand secondary schoolboys team to compete against England. Photo: Supplied

Queen's High School netballers stayed in good spirits at the SISS tournament in Nelson. Photo: Supplied

Blue Mountain College year 9 student Emma Henton and Nemo show their style at the South Island schools equestrian in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied