Across Otago, student leaders are making a significant contribution to school sport, both on and off the field. By taking on leadership roles, they help create positive sporting experiences for others while gaining confidence, developing leadership skills and learning the value of service and teamwork. The Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association highlights some of the young people making a difference in their schools and communities.

Will Laws

John McGlashan College

Will is a talented year 13 goalkeeper who recently represented New Zealand in Asia. He generously gives back to our school community by coaching our year 7 and 8 football students, leading interschool matches and preparing a team for the upcoming Koru Games in Christchurch.

Will effortlessly shares his passion, expertise and deep understanding of the sport.

His dedicated mentorship brings our school values of respect, excellence, and manaakitanga to life, inspiring and empowering our youngest athletes both on and off the field.

Otago Girls' High School student Macy Crossan (right) in action on the netball court. Photo: Supplied

Macy Crossan

Otago Girls’ High School

Year 12 student Macy is making a real difference at OGHS. On top of being a senior member of the school’s kapa haka group, Macy co-coaches the year 9A netball team and coaches the junior water polo team.

Her passion for guiding younger tamariki extends beyond OGHS, too — she also tutors the Balmacewen kapa haka group.

Macy loves stepping into leadership roles and takes great pride in supporting the next generation.

Bayfield High School student George Abbott watches his team-mates play an exchange. Photo: Supplied

George Abbott

Bayfield High School

Despite a broken arm preventing him from participating in our sports exchange with Mountainview High School, George attended the trip and helped coach our football team.

He cheered heartily from the sideline and was a gracious winner of the interschool cup, representing our school with pride when giving a well conducted thank you speech.

Taieri College head boy Fergus Clark helps referee a tournament at school. Photo: Supplied

Fergus Clark

Taieri College

Fergus is Taieri College’s head boy for 2026. He is a valued contributor to multiple sports across the college.

Whether he is refereeing junior interchange matches, coaching teams or helping organise and run activities such as the recent year 7 and 8 mini world cup at break times, he leads by example.

It is encouraging to see senior students like Fergus giving back to our school community and creating positive experiences for younger students through their involvement and service.

East Otago High School year 12 student Sophie Hutcheson coaches a junior netball team. Photo: Supplied

East Otago High School

Student leadership in sport is important to our school and the students within it. With many of our junior sports teams being entirely coached by our older student coaches, this keeps the opportunity for our students to play as many sports as possible.

The connections between our seniors and juniors are strengthened by the sports at school with sports creating friendships across all ages.

Student leadership in sports at EOHS not only expands opportunities, but encourages participation and builds a stronger, more connected school. — EOHS sports prefects Ciara Clark and Arabella Hagan