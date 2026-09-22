Teamwork, respect, resilience and sportsmanship are at the heart of secondary school sport. These photos from schools across Otago celebrate the moments that show sport at its best with students supporting one another, representing their schools with pride and enjoying the shared experience of being part of a team.

St Hilda’s curlers Olivia Harwood (left) and Michelle Coleman take part in the Otago invitational tournament. A combined St Hilda's and Dunstan team claimed second place. Jess Becker was individually awarded both best draw shot and the spirit of curling award. This honour celebrates the values at the heart of the sport: sportsmanship, integrity, respect for opponents, and the belief that the spirit of the game matters far more than simply winning. Photo: Supplied

The St Hilda's equestrian team had a good week at the South Island schools championship in Christchurch. St Hilda's received the good sports award, which recognises character, humility in victory, and grace in defeat. To be selected out of 310 South Island riders is a remarkable achievement. Photo: Supplied