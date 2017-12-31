Djokovic 'slim' chance for ASB Classic

Novak Djokovic hasn't played since Wimbledon. Photo: Getty Images

It might seem like a pipe dream, but tennis great Novak Djokovic can be added to the list of possible glamour wildcards for the men's ASB Classic next week.

It remains a slim chance, but tournament organisers have had conversations with the Djokovic camp about coming to Auckland if the 12 time grand slam champion decides he needs more match practice ahead of the Australian Open.

The Serbian hasn't played since Wimbledon due to elbow problems and recently pulled out of this week's Abu Dhabi exhibition and next week's Qatar Open in Doha, due to ongoing issues with his arm.

It means that Auckland - or the Sydney International - are Djokovic's sole options for tournament play ahead of the Melbourne grand slam.

ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge was quick to put an offer to the Djokovic camp.

"We've had an initial conversation and a really quick response, which is pleasing," said Budge. "Anytime you get into dialogue and a 'let's keep talking' is far better than a 'No'."

"Let's keep talking," said Budge. "You feel like a bit of an ambulance chaser, the poor guy has just pulled out of a tournament and you are getting in touch. All we can do is ask the question and we will keep in conversation over the next few days."

Budge admitted it was a long shot - but it can't be discounted. The tournament director is also in dialogue with Jo Wilfried-Tsonga, who has also declined commitments in the Middle East due to a wrist injury, while Milos Raonic and Marcos Baghdatis are also in the frame for a wildcard.

"We are in a really good position and anything from here is a second cherry on the top," said Budge. "I'm in no rush [and] anything at this point is a bonus."

"[There is] no point committing early - we will wait and see how Novak is doing, how Milos is doing, and where those conversations go and we will be in a position to make a call.