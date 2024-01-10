Three Otago women among Halberg nominees

Erika Fairweather has been nominated for Sportswoman of the Year at the Halberg Awards. PHOTO: SIMON WATTS BW MEDIA

Thirty finalists across six categories have been named for the annual Halberg sports awards, whittled down from 76 nominations.

The five finalists for the Sportswoman of the Year award include last year's supreme winner, snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synott, who defended her X Games Slopestyle Gold Medal at the 2023 Aspen Winter X Games.

Also in contention are kayaker Dame Lisa Carrington and cyclist Ellesse Andrews, who won the Track Championships League sprint title following a world title win in the women's keirin earlier in the year.

Swimmer Erika Fairweather, who became just the fifth woman in history to break 4 minutes in the Women's 400m Freestyle and motocross rider Courtney Duncan who won her fourth Motocross World Championship title, are also among the contenders.

The finalists for the Sportsman of the Year award include golfer Ryan Fox, who claimed his fourth victory on the DP World Tour after winning the BMW PGA Championship.

Cyclist Aaron Gate, who won the points race at the track world champs, squash player Paul Coll who won the US Open, All Black and World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea and motor racing driver Shane van Gisbergen round out the finalists.

The contenders for the Para Athlete/Para Team of the Year include double New Zealand representative Cameron Leslie for his performances in the pool and with the Wheelblacks.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott with her trophies at the Snow Sports NZ awards at Coronet Peak in October. PHOTO: FEDERICO PAGOLA / SNOW SPORTS NZ

Two Para cyclists Nicole Murray and Anna Taylor find themselves in the finalist list for both taking out their respective Omnium titles at the World Track Championships.

World Champion F37 shotputter Lisa Adams who won gold at the World Para Athletics Championships and sprinter Danielle Aitchison with gold, in the T36 200m and silver in the 100m T36 at the same event.

Team of the Year finalists are the All Blacks and women's K4 500m world champions kayakers, and the Black Fern Sevens and All Black Sevens for winning their respective World Series Titles.

Wrapping up the list is the New Zealand Warriors, who completed a remarkable turnaround coming within one win of making the NRL grand final just a year after the worst season in their history.

In line for coach of the year are women's sprint kayak coach Gordon Walker and Black Ferns' Sevens coach Cory Sweeney.

Snow sports Sean Thompson and swimming's Lars Humer also make the list along with All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

All finalists for Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team and Para Athlete/Para Team are eligible for the Supreme Halberg Award.

The winners will be announced next month.