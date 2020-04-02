Ways found to keep fitness up

Gina Crampton on the rowing machine at her Wellington base. PHOTO SUPPLIED

Couch surfing does not actually count as exercise.

Our athletes have much more discipline than that, and quite possibly do not spend all day in their pyjamas, either.

Silver Fern and Steel mid-courter Gina Crampton is keeping up her rigorous regime of exercise.

She has also found a satisfying way of scratching that ingrained competitive itch.

The 28-year-old is doing her lockdown in Wellington with both her boyfriend and younger brother.

There is a rowing and cycling machine set up at the property, and the trio are enjoying (if that is the right word) friendly competition.

"So we’ve been doing lots of circuits and lots of bodyweight (resistance) training to keep the body ticking over.

"And we’ve been doing some speed sessions on one of the fields. It is pretty limited, to be honest, but we have things which we keep rotating in each day.

"We’re in the same bubble and it is very competitive, that is for sure. I’m probably the slowest out of the three of us, which is highly frustrating. But I can get my brother in terms of fitness."

She ropes in one of her bubble-mates "for a couple of hundred passes per day".

"But it is very different from what we’d normally being doing."

Paralympian Anna Grimaldi laughed when asked if she was doing more pyjama time than normal. We can read that as a yes.

The Rio Olympics long jump T47 gold medallist said she was lucky to get in a full season.

She had a few weeks off, but had resumed training before the country was grounded.

"I think with the Games being postponed until next year it allows us that time to do some different stuff and we don’t have to push the boundaries," Grimaldi said.

"We can stay at home with family and just do what we can. We are trying to keep it as normal as we can."

Grimaldi is serving lockdown at home with her family in Dunedin. She has an out pass to go down to Bayfield Park and do some training. And there is some gym equipment in the garage.

She does not have access to the track, but a regular day might include a gym session and some sprint work at the park.

She was "gutted" the Paralympics had been delayed by a year, but also accepted it was the "right thing to do".

"Every decision we’ve made ... has been building into this year, so it is a bit of a strange feeling to put that on hold for a year. But to be honest, there is no other option."

Otago pace bowler Michael Rae is staying honest as well. Otago trainer Blaine Clancy has harnessed the internet to keep everyone moving.

He is posting workouts on a social network platform which Rae has been doing religiously each day. It typically involves circuits and timed runs.

Rae lives close to the Kensington Oval, so he can get outdoors and achieve what he needs to achieve to stay fit and healthy.