Diabetes no barrier in 24-hour Hagley Park fundraiser

Connor Allnutt was sick for several weeks and lost about 10kg before he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes aged 16.

About 2500 children and teenagers in New Zealand are living with the chronic auto-immune condition, in which the body is unable to produce insulin.

Allnutt, now 25, is trying to raise awareness and encourage young people with diabetes to take up a new sport or hobby.

At the weekend, he ran and skated around Hagley Park for 24 hours as part of New Zealand Diabetes Month.

Connor Allnutt, 25, is raising awareness about type 1 diabetes. Photo: Supplied

"The main thing was just trying to show kids with diabetes that they can still go out and do everything that their mates do."

Movement Matters for Diabetes started on Saturday at noon and ended on Sunday.

Allnutt's partner Kacey and two of his mates spent the whole 24 hours supporting him over the 24-hour event.

He crossed the finish line "right on" noon.

It is not the first time Allnutt has participated in fundraising for young people with diabetes.

In 2019, he raised about $800 for New Zealand Diabetes through a big splash event in Timaru.

More opportunities to support youth with diabetes are among the reasons Allnutt moved to Christchurch three years ago.

Connor Allnutt's "amazing support crew on Saturday. Photo: Diabetes NZ Canterbury Youth / Facebook

He has been volunteering at Diabetes New Zealand as a teen mentor for about a year.

Before that, he was a committee member at Diabetes Youth Canterbury, which is now part of DNZ.

“I knew that there were kids out there that needed help but they aren’t getting any," Allnutt said.

"As I found after I got diagnosed, I thought there could be more support for newly diagnosed."

There were still many questions in his mind about what he could do and eat after he got diagnosed.

His daily life now involves finger pricking at least five times a day to test his blood glucose levels and injecting insulin.

"I didn’t know much about it at all, so I guess it was a lot of confusion.

"I just thought mainly overweight and unhealthy people would have it or you’ll get it through family and stuff."

Connor Allnutt was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 16 after losing 10kg within a month. Photo: Supplied

Allnutt recalled his blood sugar was all over the place for the first few months.

The fatigue and feeling of sickness left him no choice but to take a few months off sport.

At the time, he was involved with a number of sporting groups at high school, including touch rugby and football.

"Before I could really think about doing sports and exercises, I had to get my blood sugar under control.

"But now that I know more about it, I don’t let it stop me from doing anything.

"I definitely put my hands up for lots of sports, which helps me control my diabetes as well."

So far, Allnutt has raised $6030 through a Givealittle page for Movement Matters for Diabetes.

"Thanks so much to everyone who has donated it is greatly appreciated, you are all legends."

Diabetes New Zealand chief executive Heather Verry said it was an exciting event that helped fund a subsided family camp planned for January.