Go Live festival: Pop star ASHY on stage at Christchurch Town Hall

Christchurch pop star ASHY has a brand-new set-list - and "a few surprises" - for her audience at the Go Live festival in the town hall next month.

Known for her undeniably catchy hooks, polished vocals, and song writing ability, ASHY will bring her unique mix of R&B, dance and contemporary music to Ōtautahi’s winter music festival, Go Live, this July.

“I’m super excited to be performing my brand-new music off my debut EP Status and my most popular tracks. There are a few surprises in there as well which always makes it fun for the audience,” says ASHY.

Produced by Christchurch City Council, Go Live is headlined by Tiki Taane and features 14 acts playing across four stages at the Christchurch Town Hall on Saturday, July 29.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Big Sima and Boomtown perform. I got to see a little of the set at Electric Ave but would love to catch the whole thing. It sounded huge,” ASHY says.

ASHY recently performed eight shows at SXSW in Austin, Texas, with new backing band Emily C. Browning and Phoebe Hurst.

Ashy. Photo: Supplied

She said she is looking forward to bringing an even newer version of that set to the Christchurch Town Hall.

“The town hall is absolutely beautiful. It’s always amazing to be asked to play at a venue like this and it holds such incredible memories for me and my career so far,” she says.

ASHY has built a steady following over the last few years, amassing over 2 million streams and featuring in the NZ Top 40.

She says showcases like Go Live are “extremely important” for local music.

“Go Live gives an opportunity for audiences to discover their new favourite artists. There is so much talent in Christchurch so it’s great to have an event like this to celebrate newer and established acts,” she says.

Sole Music Academy, in association with Go Live, is hosting masterclass seminars for aspiring musicians on Saturday, July 29, before the concert.

The masterclass is a chance to hear from a panel of experts from the music industry about securing music funding and achieving radio airplay.

Tickets for Go Live cost $20 (plus booking fee) and are available here.

