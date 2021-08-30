'I'll stay in Afghanistan as long as I can', former Christchurch journalist says

Former Christchurch woman and Al Jazeera journalist Charlotte Bellis has been covering the chaotic situation in Afghanistan over the past few weeks.

She is still in the country and spoke to RNZ about visiting Kabul Airport - the only way in and out of Afghanistan at the moment - last week as locals and foreign nationals alike tried to make their way out of the country.

The situation there was thrown into chaos on Friday when scores of people were killed in a bomb blast outside the airport, with the ISIL (ISIS) group claiming responsibility.

However, Bellis said she is sticking around for as long as she can.

Bellis was born in Christchurch and went to Selwyn House School. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, then returned to New Zealand in 2009.

She started her journalism career as a television reporter in Christchurch, and later presented Prime News and 60 Minutes in New Zealand. She was made redundant by Prime News in February 2015 and took a job with ABC World News in New York the following month. In 2017 she started working for the Al Jazeera news network in their Doha, Qatar, office.