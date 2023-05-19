Armed police guard gutted Rangiora house

A policeman stands guard outside the Southbrook house this morning. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A police operation at a house in Southbrook, Rangiora, which was gutted by fire in September last year, has entered day two.

A tent has been put up outside the property on the corner Southbrook Rd and South Belt, spotlights have been set up and the property has been taped off.

Armed police stood outside the property this morning.

The operation came at the same time yesterday as one in Good St, Rangiora, where police raided a property not far from where the body of Richard Leman was found in a garage in Tyler St, inside his white Nissan Fuga.

The Southbrook House was gutted by fire in September last year. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Police launched a homicide investigation after finding the body on April 17.

The fire, which gutted the Southbrook property, was treated as suspicious at the time.

Work had started on the high-profile site in recent times, with workmen seen stripping the roof and securing the property.