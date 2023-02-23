District could be dark sky reserve

Dark skies: PHOTO: Marc Bunyan

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

The Waimakariri district could become a dark sky community.

Oxford Area School Observatory volunteer Raul Elias-Drago told the Canterbury Astronomical Society's Stardate South Island 2023 camp at Staveley in Mid-Canterbury last weekend, the observatory committee is exploring the possibility of creating an Oxford dark sky community.

After hearing a presentation about the Wairarapa Dark Sky Reserve, Mr Elias-Drago now wonders if the committee should thinking, across the whole Waimakariri District.

‘‘The Wairarapa example has been very important for us to learn, as it shows we can have a Waimakariri district where not every part of the district is exactly the same or subject to the same rules.”

He says the committee is keen to develop the accreditation for Oxford, and the Oxford area, and believes it is important to draw people in — not only for the astronomy.

‘‘By bringing people to the observatory, we hope they will come again and it will benefit the businesses in the area.’’

But the Wairarapa Dark Sky model was appealing.

The Wairarapa Dark Sky Reserve gained accreditation from the International Dark Sky Association in December, after a five-year journey. The reserve encompassed two districts, including the South Wairarapa and Carterton District Councils.

It comprised a core area to the south, which consisted of the Aorangi Forest Park, administered by the Department of Conservation.

The main towns to the north made up the “periphery”, which were not subject to the same standards and lighting restrictions, but were still part of the reserve.

Protecting the dark sky had benefits of bringing in astrotourism, protecting human health and animal welfare, and training the astronomers and astronauts of tomorrow, Mr Elias-Drago said.

Retired Canterbury University academic Professor John Hearnshaw has launched a petition calling for national legislation to limit light pollution and promote dark skies, with the ultimate goal of New Zealand becoming a dark sky nation.

Former Waimakariri Youth Council member and science student Sasha Crawford, who was also at the camp, said wildlife needed the stars to navigate.

‘‘A lot of birds use the stars to migrate, so not being able to see them can be catastrophic, as the circadian rhythm doesn't activate so they can't perform their natural functions and John Hearnshaw talks about it in his book (on dark skies).’’

Science communicator Hartina Mogosanu, who was involved in establishing the Wairarapa reserve, said it was time to ‘‘normalise’’ the conversation around dark skies.

An exhibition was held in Carterton over the summer to help people to understand what a dark sky reserve means. A lot of people turned out and questioned if the police were going to arrive to turn out their lights.

‘‘But they don't have to do anything, the work has been done already.

‘‘People were a bit surprised as they thought everything was going to change, so it emphasises the need for good science communication.’’

Ms Mogosanu said the two Wairarapa councils, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and the Department of Conservation had all played key roles in making the changes necessary to gain dark sky accreditation.

Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.