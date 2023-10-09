Luxon in Rangiora on the campaign trail

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is campaigning in Canterbury today.

With voting day looming on Saturday, Luxon was in Rangiora on Monday speaking to business owners and greeting supporters.

Luxon started the morning by visiting businesses with local National MP Matt Doocey.

He asked a shopkeeper what issues they were concerned about. Their response: Crime and ram-raids.

Said Luxon: "It's got crazy, ah, this government has had six years and everything's got worse.

"They haven't done anything. They had an absolute majority the past three years."

He said, if elected, National would crack down on gangs and youth crime.

He also said the odds of an election do-over are "pretty unlikely" after his campaign chair suggested over the weekend that it could happen.

Senior National MP Chris Bishop also said New Zealand First may not be able to strike a deal with National or Labour after the election.

Luxon said: "I think it's pretty unlikely there'd be a second election.

"The reality is there's a whole bunch of uncertainty and a whole bunch of uncertain outcomes that come with MMP elections."

