The vehicle crashed into the Big Kuri creek stream barrier north of Hampden. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A driver walked away unscathed after their car crashed through a barrier in North Otago.

Police received reports of a single-vehicle crash on Herbert-Hampden Road shortly before 6:50pm yesterday, a spokesman said.

The vehicle had left the road and crashed into the Big Kuri creek stream barrier north of Hampden.

No injuries or road blockages were reported, the spokesman said.