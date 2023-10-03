Truck stop on SH1 to feed drivers

Truckies heading along SH1 between Amberley and Waipara today, can pull their rig into the NZI Truckie Rest Zone for a bite to eat. Photo: Supplied

A Truckie Rest Zone has been set up in Canterbury today to help drivers stay safe on the road.

Garry Taylor.

Garry Taylor, executive general manager of New Zealand Insurance, said fatigue is a major cause of crashes, and the team are supporting truckies to recharge and refresh before the next leg of their journey with complimentary hot food off the barbecue, barista coffees, fresh fruit, and other healthy snacks.

Truckies heading along SH1 between Amberley and Waipara before 2pm on Tuesday, can pull their rig into the NZI Truckie Rest Zone at the Glasnevin Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre for "a bite to eat, a quick health check, and chat to our team along with some of NZI’s Fleet Fit experts about managing driving fatigue", Taylor said.

Photo: Supplied

The NZI Truckie Rest Zone are being run with the police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, Hato Hone St John, Waka Kotahi NZTA, and road safety co-ordinators from local councils, and support hundreds of truckies every year.

“These events give truck drivers the opportunity to learn more about the issue of fatigue from professionals who want to make sure all truckies get home safely to their whānau,” said Taylor.