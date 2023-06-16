Two dead after school bus, car collide near Sefton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The collision happened at the intersection of Broad Rd and Harleston Rd, near Sefton in the Waimakariri District, just after 3.30pm today.
In a statement tonight, police said the two occupants of the car died at the scene.
"There are no reports of serious injuries to passengers on the bus."
Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney told RNZ six of their pupils were on the bus and one was in hospital for a precautionary check-up.
The others were OK and had gone home, he said.
The intersection would remain closed for some time, police said.
Traffic management was in place and road users were asked to avoid the area.
- ODT Online and RNZ