Two dead after school bus, car collide near Sefton

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald

Two people have died following a crash involving a school bus and car in rural North Canterbury, police have confirmed.

The collision happened at the intersection of Broad Rd and Harleston Rd, near Sefton in the Waimakariri District, just after 3.30pm today.

In a statement tonight, police said the two occupants of the car died at the scene.

"There are no reports of serious injuries to passengers on the bus."

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney told RNZ six of their pupils were on the bus and one was in hospital for a precautionary check-up.

The others were OK and had gone home, he said.

Emergency services have launched a major response to a serious crash between a car and a school bus in rural Canterbury. Photo / Google

St John said three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter and an operations manager attended the scene.

The intersection would remain closed for some time, police said.

Traffic management was in place and road users were asked to avoid the area.

- ODT Online and RNZ