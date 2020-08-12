Talented locals set to shine in renamed buskers festival

Photo: Newsline

The buskers festival in Christchurch will have a homegrown feel to it next year, organisers say.

The Bread and Circus - World Buskers Festival is being renamed for 2021. It will be called the Bread and Circus - Backyard Buskers Festival and will feature the best local talent available, says festival director Scott Maidment.

The festival, which is scheduled to begin in mid-January, will see a focus on busking, local food and beverages, and free outdoor entertainment.

"In these challenging times, uplifting entertainment and exciting shared experiences have never been more important," Maidment said.

"Getting together to have a laugh in the summer sunshine has always been at the heart of the festival, and we’re already hard at work to deliver a stellar set of events in 2021."

Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ general manager destination and attraction, said it is proud to support the return of Bread and Circus to the city.

"During this challenging time for the major events economy, our ability to safely host Bread and Circus - Backyard Buskers Festival is credit to our national effort to combat Covid-19," Heaphy said.

"Delivering a strong portfolio of events forms an important part of the Christchurch Economy Recovery Plan, helping to ensure a vibrant city that attracts both domestic visitors and local spend.

"We’re excited to help deliver an event for Ōtautahi Christchurch that delivers on this priority, while celebrating the amazing creative talent we have in New Zealand on a different and more local scale."