Check this house out: Triple Star takes top award

A Queenstown house with ‘‘instant appeal’’ has won the Southern Registered Master Builders top award.

The organisation announced its 2020 winners during an online event on Saturday night.

Triple Star Management won the southern supreme house of the year award, new home over $2 million category, kitchen excellence award, and bathroom excellence award for a house on Closeburn Station.

Judges described the 890sqm build, made up of a collection of five interconnecting pavilions centred around a sheltered entrance lobby, as having a powerful presence and a superb use of detailing.

Bennie Builders Ltd won the southern supreme renovation award and renovation over $1 million category, also for a home in Queenstown.

Third Little Pig Homes (2014) Ltd, was the winner of the new home $1.5 million-$2 million category and outdoor living excellence award for a home in Dunedin, while Fowler Homes Otago Ltd won the volume/group housing new home $450,000-$750,000 category for a home in Mosgiel.

Trinity QT Construction Ltd won the craftsmanship award for a home in Queenstown, Triple Star Management Ltd won the sustainable excellence award for a home in Queenstown, and Today Homes Central Otago Ltd won the $450,000-$600,000 new home category for a home in Arrowtown.

The new home $1 million-$1.5 million category was won by David Reid Homes Queenstown for a home in Queenstown and David Reid Homes Wanaka and Central Otago won the show home award for a home in Wanaka.