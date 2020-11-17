Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Check this house out: Triple Star takes top award

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Home and Gardening
    Triple Star Management won the southern supreme house of the year award, new home over $2million...
    Triple Star Management won the southern supreme house of the year award, new home over $2million category, kitchen excellence award, and bathroom excellence award for this house on Closeburn Station. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED
    This Mosgiel home won Fowler Homes Otago Ltd the volume/group housing new home $450,000-$750,000...
    This Mosgiel home won Fowler Homes Otago Ltd the volume/group housing new home $450,000-$750,000 category.
    Third Little Pig Homes (2014) Ltd won the new home $1.5million-$2million category and outdoor...
    Third Little Pig Homes (2014) Ltd won the new home $1.5million-$2million category and outdoor living excellence award for this home in Dunedin.
    Today Homes Central Otago Ltd was the winner of the new home $450,000-$600,000 category for this...
    Today Homes Central Otago Ltd was the winner of the new home $450,000-$600,000 category for this home in Arrowtown.

    A Queenstown house with ‘‘instant appeal’’ has won the Southern Registered Master Builders top award.

    The organisation announced its 2020 winners during an online event on Saturday night.

    Triple Star Management won the southern supreme house of the year award, new home over $2 million category, kitchen excellence award, and bathroom excellence award for a house on Closeburn Station.

    Judges described the 890sqm build, made up of a collection of five interconnecting pavilions centred around a sheltered entrance lobby, as having a powerful presence and a superb use of detailing.

    Bennie Builders Ltd won the southern supreme renovation award and renovation over $1 million category, also for a home in Queenstown.

    Third Little Pig Homes (2014) Ltd, was the winner of the new home $1.5 million-$2 million category and outdoor living excellence award for a home in Dunedin, while Fowler Homes Otago Ltd won the volume/group housing new home $450,000-$750,000 category for a home in Mosgiel.

    Trinity QT Construction Ltd won the craftsmanship award for a home in Queenstown, Triple Star Management Ltd won the sustainable excellence award for a home in Queenstown, and Today Homes Central Otago Ltd won the $450,000-$600,000 new home category for a home in Arrowtown.

    The new home $1 million-$1.5 million category was won by David Reid Homes Queenstown for a home in Queenstown and David Reid Homes Wanaka and Central Otago won the show home award for a home in Wanaka.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter