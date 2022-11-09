Wednesday, 9 November 2022

'Blood moon' a treat for photographers

    The eclipse as seen in North Canterbury. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Peter Lucas captured the Blood Moon on his Iphone from New Plymouth. Photo: Peter Lucas via NZ...
    The Blood Moon won't happen again until 2025. Photo: Rosa Stewart via NZ Herald
    The Blood Moon. Photo: Chris Lynch
    Photo: Dr Brad Tucker / Facebook
    Photo: Dr Brad Tucker / Facebook
    Photo: Meteorologist Alex Wasilenko / Facebook
    Photo: Humans In Melbourne is in Spotswood, Victoria / Facebook
    Clear conditions across the South and North Islands last night offered perfect conditions to observe and photograph the “blood moon” or total lunar eclipse.

    Blood moons typically come every 3 to 5 years. The best visibility in New Zealand last night was from around 11.15pm when the total eclipse started.

    A lunar eclipse happens when the moon, Earth, and sun are aligned and the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

    The “blood moon” colouring comes from the Earth’s atmosphere scattering light from the sun onto the moon.

    “So thrilled to have captured some satisfying photos of this memorable natural event!” said Wellingtonian Vanitha Loganathan.

    The blood moon could also be seen in North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific.

    Nasa says the next total lunar eclipse will not take place until March 2025, although there will be partial eclipses before then.

    NZ Herald