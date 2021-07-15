'Frustrating': Concerns as more event ads rejected by Facebook

Concerns have been raised about Facebook’s rules around advertising, after it emerged more events promoting women and feminism have been rejected.

Taieri Musical, which is staging a run of musical That Bloody Woman, was recently left flabbergasted after an advertisement promoting the show was banned by the social media giant on the grounds it mentioned politicians or was about ‘‘sensitive social issues that could influence public opinion’’.

The musical tells the story of Kate Sheppard and the suffrage movement in New Zealand.

Now it has emerged that two other female-focused events also had their advertisements rejected by Facebook, for the same reason.

Rebecca Amundsen. Photo: ODT files

Invercargill city councillor Rebecca Amundsen is part of a group called KIND Women, which aims to empower women.

She said an advertisement for an event in May, featuring activist and entertainer Joanne Neilson, was rejected twice.

An advertisement for a festival to be held next month, Kick It Women’s Festival, was also rejected.

The irony was that she decided to boost the advertisement after getting a notification from Facebook suggesting it.

‘‘It is quite frustrating,’’ she said.

She was initially surprised when she saw what happened with That Bloody Woman.

‘‘Then I thought ‘oh, maybe Facebook just doesn’t like women’,’’ she said, laughing.

A spokesman for Facebook said the issue with Taieri Musical had been resolved and it was now able to run advertisements for the show.

According to Facebook, social issues are defined as ‘‘sensitive topics that are heavily debated, may influence the outcome of an election or result in/relate to existing or proposed legislation’’.

‘‘We require increased authenticity and transparency to run social issue ads that seek to influence public opinion through discussion, debate or advocacy for or against important topics, such as health and civil and social rights.’’

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz