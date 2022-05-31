Gloriavale senior leaders resign after apology

The Gloriavale Christian Community, numbering about 600, occupies a sprawling, modern complex overlooking Lake Haupiri, inland from Nelson Creek township. Photo: George Heard via NZ Herald

Two of the most senior leaders at the Gloriavale Christian Community have resigned their positions, as the community fulfils its promise to change following an unprecedented public apology.

Fervent Stedfast and Faithful Pilgrim have gone, according to a statement from Gloriavale and issued exclusively to the Greymouth Star.

Stedfast had resigned his position as financial controller last year, but yesterday also resigned as a senior community leader, a role he has held since 1995.

He was previously second in command to Gloriavale founder, the late Hopeful Christian.

Stedfast was accused several times in the recent Employment Court hearing of failing to properly handle issues around employment during his time as financial controller.

Pilgrim resigned as principal of the Gloriavale Christian School in 2020 over his failure to protect children in his care. In taking full responsibility for this, he has also resigned from his position as a senior community leader, Gloriavale said in a statement.

A community spokesman said the resignations were part of Gloriavale's commitment to change. No decision had yet been made on their replacements.

In last week's apology, Gloriavale said it was drawing "a firm line in the sand between the past and the future".

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson said it was good to see Gloriavale making public statements.

"There's communication, and for a long time there has not been any. They are going through a process, and have independent trustees. Hopefully there will be some action."

The Gloriavale Christian Community, numbering about 600, occupies a sprawling, modern complex overlooking Lake Haupiri, inland from Nelson Creek township.

Although remote and exclusive, its businesses and families are regular shoppers in Greymouth most days.

Gloriavale has been losing commercial contracts since the Employment Court decision, and others are under review.

In its public apology on Friday, Gloriavale denounced all offending which had "hurt us as well, as those who have suffered are also 'us' - they are our children, our families, our friends and loved ones".

It also revealed new processes were under way to support its young people to make their own choice about whether life at Gloriavale was for them, and then fully supporting them in their decision.

It said child labour was no longer used in the commercial activities of any of its businesses. Its health and safety policy no longer permitted children to enter its commercial business sites.

The Gloriavale school's work transition programme was ended last year so teenage children could continue with their senior education.

It recently restructured its commercial business operations to allow parents to be with their children from 3pm daily.