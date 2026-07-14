Highway reopens after critical-injury crash near Blenheim

One person is critically injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Blenheim.

The intersection at Sheffield St in Riverlands was blocked for several hours after the crash.

Police said emergency services were notified of the crash at 4.20pm on Monday.

"One person has sustained critical injuries with ambulance services on scene.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

In an update shortly before 8pm police advised the road had reopened.