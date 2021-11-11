Canterbury Open: Connor Heap back on home court at Wilding Park

Connor Heap. Photo: Supplied

Connor Heap, one of the country’s brightest tennis prospects, returns to his home courts at Wilding Park as top seed for this weekend’s Canterbury Open.

A previous winner of the championship, Heap is currently studying veterinary science at Massey University.

The former Waimairi club player, who earned a tennis scholarship to Berkeley University in the United States, has been playing the bulk of his tennis in Wellington this season.

Burnside Park coach and former Canterbury Open runner-up Remi Feneon is the second seed followed by St Andrew’s College duo Finn Emslie-Robson and Duncan McCall at third and fourth respectively.

Eight players are vying for the women’s title with Canterbury’s Abby Mason, who is unbeaten in Tennis Canterbury premier grade interclub competition with Elmwood, is the favourite ahead of Wellington’s Maria Galatescu.

The tournament starts on Friday with the quarter-finals and semi-finals rescheduled for Saturday ahead of Sunday’s deciders in the $3000 tournament.

Meanwhile, the new grass courts at Wilding Park should be ready when interclub competition resumes next weekend.

They will initially be bedded in by mixed divisions before the premier men and women have their chance to play on the surface modelled on Wimbledon.

The fourth round of the premier men’s schedule is highlighted by a clash between second-placed Cashmere and fellow unbeaten club Burwood Park, who slipped to third due to a bye. Leaders Elmwood have the bye.

In the women’s competition Te Kura Hagley Park, Cashmere and Burnside Park-Bishopdale are the pacesetters.

Te Kura Hagley and Cashmere provide the plumb tie next Saturday.

Premier grade points tables:

Men: Elmwood 39, Cashmere 32, Burwood 29, Burnside 22, Country Mid Canterbury 20, Bishopdale-Te Kura Hagley Park 8, Waimairi 4.

Women: Cashmere 46, Burnside Park-Bishopdale 41, Te Kura Hagley Park 38, Elmwood 20, Kaiapoi 4, Waimairi 4.