Connor Garden-Bachop farewelled in city

Highlanders players and staff are joining the farewell for late team-mate Connor Garden-Bachop in Christchurch this afternoon.

A memorial service for Garden-Bachop, who died from a medical event last Monday, is being held at the Linwood rugby club.

The 25-year-old outside back leaves behind twin daughters.

Watch: Connor Garden-Bachop's funeral service

Highlanders players, including All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot, have gathered with Garden-Bachop’s friends and family to pay their respects.

Garden-Bachop, who played 35 games for the Highlanders since his debut in 2021, was reportedly preparing to play in Japan next season.

The Wellington-raised winger or fullback was the son of former All Blacks and Otago first five Stephen Bachop and former Black Fern Sue Garden-Bachop, who died of cancer in 2009.

Connor Garden-Bachop has been remembered as a young man with "infectious energy". Photo: Getty

He also represented the Māori All Blacks.

His death cast a cloud over the end of the Super Rugby season.

A joint statement last week from NZR, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association said the organisations extended their "deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family".

They were "collectively united in our grief", the organisations said.

"Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black.

"Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular team-mate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room.

"Most importantly, he was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him."

There was a moment’s silence to honour Garden-Bachop before the Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday night.