$30k makeover on its way for club

The Harbour Rugby Football Club's division 1 team, who played in the final at Forsyth Barr Stadium at the weekend, enjoy plenty of community support. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A grassroots club has received a hefty helping hand to develop its facilities.

Harbour Rugby Football Club was recently awarded $30,000 in supplies from hardware retailer Bunnings as part of its Rugby Assist initiative.

Club representative Zachary Martin said it planned to install a new kitchen, update indoor lighting and improve heating in its recently refreshed children’s playroom.

It was more than just a rugby club, it was a part of the community, he said.

"We are here to grow this game, support our players and create a space where everyone feels welcome."

The club had big plans for the future and it was exploring the return of a women’s rugby team to the club, he said.

"With 172 registered players across all grades, we may be one of the smaller clubs in Dunedin but we see that as one of our greatest strengths.

"Our size enables us to genuinely support every player and foster a close-knit, positive club culture."

Bunnings Rugby Assist is a joint initiative between Bunnings Warehouse and New Zealand Rugby to help grassroots clubs upgrade facilities.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster said judging was difficult because there were so many worthy applicants.

"Congratulations to all the clubs receiving support this year.

"We look forward to seeing the positive difference this will make for your clubs and communities."

Grassroots rugby played a vital role in the game.

"It is where future All Blacks and Black Ferns take their first steps and communities come together around a shared love for the game."

Bunnings New Zealand general manager Melissa Haines said over the past four years team members nationwide had "rolled up their sleeves" to help clubs transform facilities, from changing rooms to kitchen fit-outs.

"We have together tackled projects that genuinely make a difference."

Harbour Rugby Football Club is one of 10 winning clubs across the country that will share $300,000 worth of Bunnings products and materials.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz