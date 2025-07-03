All Blacks head to schools

Local students will get up close to their heroes before Saturday’s big game against France.

Tomorrow morning, All Blacks Scott Barrett, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Du’Plessis Kirifi will join about 50 students from King’s and Queen’s High Schools for rugby drills led by the schools’ coaches.

The event is likely to be memorable for some of these 13 to 18-year-olds, some of whom dream of putting on the black jersey one day.

Toyota New Zealand is providing the opportunity as part of its partnership with New Zealand Rugby.