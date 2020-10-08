Thursday, 8 October 2020

Archery courses target of interest

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Dunedin Archery Club secretary Gertje Petersen takes aim on the line at the club on Saturday....
    Dunedin Archery Club secretary Gertje Petersen takes aim on the line at the club on Saturday. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    Dunedin Archery Club’s beginners’ courses are taking off.

    The demand for the courses has increased in the past few months, so much so that an extra session has been added.

    The courses are typically held on Tuesdays but have extended to Thursdays, club secretary Gertje Petersen said.

    "We had a lot of people ... since after lockdown," she said.

    "People are more keen to find something that gets them out of the house and gives them a routine."

    The beginners’ course runs for five weeks, and after that participants are able to attend the Saturday morning shooting sessions.

    There were about 70 club members — some who competed in competitions, and others who joined for the love of it.

    "It gives you a nice group of people you have a defined relationship with.

    "We have a lot that come because they enjoy it — there’s no pressure to compete."

    Some members were preparing for competitions this weekend, Labour Weekend and next month.

    The sport was good for mental health and physical health, Petersen said.

    Since people were focusing on the target in front of them, it gave them a break from other things going on in their lives, she said.

    It was also great for posture, as it required good core strength and engaged a range of muscles, she said.

    "It’s a full body workout without cardio."

    Experienced members were happy to pass on their knowledge to new members, and often helped at the club on Saturday mornings.

    For those thinking about giving it a go, a basic knowledge of body position and space was a handy skill to have, Petersen said.

    She welcomed anyone interested to try it out during one of the club’s Have a Go days.


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter