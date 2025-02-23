Boldly going out of this world

Drag performers (from left) Ann Arkii, Sam in Colour, Keira Scene and Cherri Cola , as well as Deliria Hevelius (not pictured) aim to create a stellar show at the start of Dunedin’s Pride Month. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Set your phaser to stun-ning as a new show jets into outer space.

Extradimensional, a Sci-Fi Drag Show, will bring together a collection of Dunedin’s local performers for an event that will deliver warp-speed entertainment.

Producer and performer Ann Arkii said she had been producing drag shows for nearly two years in Dunedin.

"One of our first themed shows we did in our first year was also a sci-fi theme called Extradimensional.

"So this is kind of my tribute to that original themed show, but this time we are really upping the ante."

The performers were rehearsing themed performances, skits and choreographed group numbers.

"We are doing sets, props, matched costumes.

"We are really putting the effort into presenting a much higher standard of production to really show how much Dunedin drag has grown in the past two years."

Her group of drag performers has included drag queens, drag kings and even a drag prince.

"It is not all cis men either, we have got trans people and cis people that I cast."

As well as providing drag entertainment in the city, the group have been instrumental in raising funds for charities including Starfish Collective and Weka In the past two years, funds raised for charity totalled about $3000.

"We are pretty proud of that."

For this show, Ann Arkii was inspired by the "goofy, low-budget, campy, fun science fiction" of shows such as the original Star Trek series.

"I’m a big fan of original Star Trek and the campiness of that is something that really speaks to me."

The show will explore biological science fiction as well as robots in space.

"We are really broadening our scope of science, trying to broaden the scope of science fiction.

"We are exploring science fiction through a drag lens."

Miss Arkii said she greatly enjoyed not only being a performer but also being able to produce shows in Dunedin.

"I really love providing the space for my drag family to perform, that has really been at the top of my priorities, because I have access to a venue.

"I have the means to put this on for the rest of the drag performers and do this one little thing that allows us to come together."

Details

Extradimensional — A Sci-Fi Drag Show

Saturday, March 1, 8pm

Yours, 43 Moray Pl

