Bonds built in inspiration hub

Members of the North Dunedin Shed Society keep busy at their Bonnington St workshop. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Creativity and camaraderie combine at the North Dunedin Shed Society.

Every week, about two dozen people gather to measure or mend, stain or sharpen, carve or construct, polish or paint various creations.

Established in 2014, it has transformed a derelict hay barn into a hub of inspiration.

Society member Janeen McLennan said the land and former hay barn were generously offered to the society by local businessman Doug Hall, who provides it at a very low annual rate.

It was initially set up as a support group for men’s mental health.

"To give them somewhere to come to be productive and get social contact," she said.

Society secretary Marc Schallenberg admires timber from a European beech tree recently supplied by the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

The shed now accepts women as well, and it has about half a dozen female members.

The group has about 45 members and a waiting list of about a dozen.

The numbers are kept at that level because that is the capacity of the building.

Twenty to 25 members at any one time work on projects when it is open on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Longtime member Gerard Kenny joined about eight or nine years ago, when there were only about four members.

"It was pretty rough and ready in the early years."

Society member Andrew Beaumont shows a wicker chair he is refurbishing.

Being a member had "been great" and had helped his transition into retirement.

"You get to do all sorts of things that you haven’t attempted previously."

The shed holds monthly safety talks and social gatherings, fostering both skill development and social interaction.

"It keeps you active in mind as well as physically."

Members are encouraged to divide their time equally among helping develop the shed, working on community projects and focusing on personal projects.

A whiteboard displays all the ongoing projects in each category, and each day the shed is open a duty manager is assigned who helps co-ordinate tasks.

Society member Andrew Beaumont has been restoring a wicker chair for its owner.

"The owner makes a donation to the shed.

"My time is free and their donation covers the materials, the shed provides all the paint and stuff."

The work helped rejuvenate items that might otherwise have been discarded.

"It is never going to be a Rolls-Royce piece of furniture, but they just wanted it freshened up so they can keep it going for a while."

The shed is holding a garage sale next Saturday, November 9, from 9.30am, offering an array of donated and handcrafted items.