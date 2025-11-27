Breaking the cycle of family violence

PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Presbyterian Support Otago community relations adviser Joy Davis (left) and Dunedin Collaboration Against Family Violence co-ordinator Michaela Corcoran attach ribbons to the First Church fence during White Ribbon Day on Tuesday.

Miss Corcoran said many local organisations such as Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke, Kāinga Ora, Ōcasa as well as members of the police had visited on the day.

"It is good to see people showing up for the conversation ...there is a real problem here."

A combined approach across support agencies was important.

"It is like the scaffolding of a building. If the client is the building or the whānau is the building, we are the scaffolding, we are the resourcing and if we can do it together we are going to form stronger scaffolding."