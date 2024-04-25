Bridging the generation gap, one show at a time

On OAR FM programme Back In My Day are Yuna Barbenel (left) and Jade Griffin, with guest Neil Macandrew. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The generation gap closed a smidge over the past fortnight. Did you notice?

Two young local radio hosts and podcasters have been doing their bit to bridge any chasm that might exist between younger and older people by sitting down for a good, old-fashioned chin-wag with invited guests.

Jade Griffin, 22, and Yuna Barbenel, 21, host Back In My Day, on OAR FM’s Youth Zone.

Jade said their objective was to learn about life through connecting older and younger generations.

"We want to find answers to some of the questions young people have as we start out in life."

The pair did not have to look too far afield to find a guest for the series-opening episode.

Jade’s close neighbour Neil Macandrew was happy to talk.

A fourth-generation Dunedin resident, his great-grandfather was James Macandrew, a prominent figure in early Otago history.

Neil shared his experiences growing up in Dunedin after the end of World War 2, and reflected on his working life and love of sport and music.

It didn’t take long to find common ground. Neil recalled former days as a volunteer with Radio Dunedin.

"I love radio," he said.

"It will always be here."

Back In My Day airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM on Mondays at 4.30pm. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major podcast platforms. A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford,

Community Liaison,

OAR FM