Bringing neighbours closer with kai

Neighbours Day Aotearoa Dunedin-based community activator Martine Darrou is keen to help local people to find innovative ways to mark Neighbours Day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Connecting neighbours together is more important than ever, as Neighbours Day Aotearoa returns for another year.

The 10-day celebration, which will run from March 18 to 27, aims to bring neighbours together in meaningful ways, and encourages people to get to know their neighbours better.

This year’s theme of "Kai Connections" highlights the ways in which food brings people together — whether it’s growing, sharing, or eating — and is a celebration of food-based connections between neighbours.

The Neighbours Day Aotearoa message is being spread throughout the country by 15 "community activators", including Dunedin’s own Martine Darrou.

A resident of Dunedin for the past 30 years, since she first came to the city on holiday, Ms Darrou is committed to supporting different communities to strengthen and thrive.

"New Zealanders have been very kind to me since I came here, so it’s good to be in a position to help people," she said.

She has undertaken a number of volunteer roles in the past, and is currently a volunteer for an open road driving programme that enables former refugees to obtain a driver’s licence so they can be mobile.

"I have been very happy to do that work with former refugees, and it has been a very successful programme," she said.

Ms Darrou has many great ideas for helping people to connect through food, from taking food to elderly neighbours, to a facebook-based cupcake making competition and friends connecting for a cuppa and a chat via zoom.

"With New Zealand in the Red setting, sharing food becomes even more important, because people are not able to meet so much," she said.

"Being French, food has been at the centre of everything all my life, so I absolutely understand how important it is as a way of caring for people."

And, at a time when so many New Zealanders are finding themselves isolating at home, it’s a great time to reach out

and offer some friendly support.

Whether this is dropping off a home-cooked meal, offering to pick up some essential groceries, or just a friendly check-in text message, no neighbourly connection is too small to keep the community spirit alive.

As part of her Dunedin community activator role, which covers from Waitati to Taieri Mouth, Ms Darrou is keen to share ideas with everyone — from large organisations to individuals.

"I am very happy to help people find ideas for Neighbours Day and to support them to make it happen in any way I can."

Registrations are open on the Neighbours Day Aotearoa website, www.neighboursday.org.nz, and people nationwide are invited to register their ideas for community gatherings, events, or simple acts of kindness. People who register events before March 18 will receive a fabulous hand-made tea towel, featuring recipes.

Neighbours Day Aotearoa was first celebrated in 2009, and 13 years on it is more important than ever for local communities to connect in a safe and meaningful way.

