Bus stop upgrades

The Otago Regional Council has developed a plan to improve Dunedin bus stops, starting with 10 of the highest priority stops.

Following an audit of Dunedin’s 853 stops last year, the public and active transport committee approved a priority list of stops to be upgraded.

It ranks the priority based on the condition of stops, the number of people using them and if those passengers are young people and the elderly, the proximity of each stop to key destinations such as schools and hospitals and the level of deficiency according to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi guidelines.

The stops to be improved first are at 151 Princes St, Gordon Rd clocktower, Knox Church garden in George St, York Pl opposite St John, 30 North Rd, Mosgiel Terminus, 64 Murano St, 984 George St, St Kilda Terminus and the Green Island super stop.

The Gordon Rd clocktower stop is ranked as the second-most important stop for investment because it is used by 126 passengers a day, 55% of whom are children or elderly. — Allied Media