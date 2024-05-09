Calling all green thumbs to annual plant sale

Local gardeners know to get in quick to snap up the bargains at the annual Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden May Plant Sale, being held this Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin gardeners will be out in force this Saturday, eager to snap up the bargains at the popular annual Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden May Plant Sale.

The event, which has been run by the friends for many years, will run from 9am to noon at the garden’s propagation facility on Lovelock Ave.

Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden president Sam Moncur said there would be a wide variety of indoor and outdoor plants in the sale, ranging from bedding plants through to native trees and shrubs.

"After feedback from previous sales, we have a particular focus on indoor plants this year — they have been incredibly popular, particularly with students," Mr Moncur said.

The plants for the sale have been grown by the Dunedin Botanic Garden propagation team, including a large group of dedicated volunteers.

Mr Moncur said the annual plant sale was a major fundraising activity for the Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden committee to accumulate funds to support future developments and projects in the garden.

"The main focus of the friends is to advocate for and support the botanic garden, so the plant sale is always a great event for us," he said.

"And we want to thank the community for their continued support."

As Saturday’s plant sale is expected to be busy, parking could be an issue, so people are asked to be patient.

Please bring your own bags and boxes to transport plants home. Eftpos will be available.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz