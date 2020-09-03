Thursday, 3 September 2020

Calling marathon off sad but sensible

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star
    Dunedin Marathon organising committee chairwoman Maria Sleeman sits on the edge of Otago Harbour,...
    Dunedin Marathon organising committee chairwoman Maria Sleeman sits on the edge of Otago Harbour, usually a familiar scene on the marathon course. The committee was sad to cancel this year's event due to Covid-19. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    The Dunedin Marathon is usually held in the first few weeks of September. But not     this year — the organising committee made the tough decision in March to cancel 
    the spring event. The Star reporter Jessica Wilson talked to marathon organising committee chairwoman Maria Sleeman.

    The Dunedin Marathon is usually a key date in runners’ calendars.

    But back in March, the marathon organising committee opted to cancel the September event — for the first time in its history.

    For the past 42 years, the marathon has been an "iconic Dunedin" event and one participants spent months training for, organising committee chairwoman Maria Sleeman said.

    The committee was disappointed to can the event, but due to Covid-19 the future was too uncertain.

    A lot of planning goes into the event behind the scenes and the committee thought it was best to make the decision early rather than "get the ball rolling" and pull the pin later.

    "I think people really accepted that the decision needed to be made and that given the circumstances, that was the only one that we could really make," Sleeman said.

    The event is run by volunteers and the Caversham Harrier & Athletics Club.

    Even if they had decided to go ahead, with the city still in Alert Level 2 at present the event would have still had to be cancelled.

    "Considering the parameters of all the Covid levels, we’d have to be in at least Level 1 to even be able to hold it just because of the numbers."

    When the city was moved down into Level 1, committee members briefly thought about hosting a smaller event but opted against it.

    "The whole club and the organisers were quite sad to have to make that decision because we see it as an iconic Dunedin event.

    "It’s just a wonderful celebration of coming into spring."

    The committee was set to meet to talk about the potential of next year’s event and how to prepare for it if Covid-19 was still present.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter