Sam Henderson looks at highlights from the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board’s recent meeting.

Tribute paid

The meeting began with a tribute to Martin Dillon, a former board member who died in January.

Deputy chairman Dean McAlwee said Mr Dillon first began serving on the board in October 1989.

Over the course of an impressive 30 years, he completed 10 terms.

"He took great pride in his community, cherishing every opportunity to contribute to its growth and wellbeing."

For about 15 years, Martin was actively involved with the Taieri Community Facilities Trust, pouring his heart and soul into the project.

He was also a member of the board of trustees for Taieri High School and St Mary’s School.

"Additionally, his passion for rugby shone through as he coached at the Taieri Rugby Club.

"Martin, your dedication, radiant smile and beaming red face will be remembered."

Party in the Park

The board has granted $1000 towards costs for the annual Party in the Park free event run by charitable trust Festival of the Plain.

This year’s event will take place this Sunday, February 16, at Wal’s Plant Land.

Chairman Andrew Simms said it was a fantastic event that was "good value for money".

Funds for radio

The board has agreed to commit $220 to continue participating in OarFM’s Round The Boards OARsome Morning Show radio segment and podcast.

Flood protection representative

The Otago Regional Council has asked the board to put forward a representative to be part of the Lower Taieri Flood Protection and Drainage Advisory Group.

Chairman Andrew Simms said the function of the group would be for local landowners to provide advice to the regional council about priorities for flood protection and drainage activities that the regional council undertakes.

It would also be for the regional council to have a direct line for community feedback.

The board nominated Mr Simms as the representative, with the motion carried.

Community plan workshop

The board has agreed to hold a workshop to discuss the community plan in advance of making submissions to the Dunedin City Council’s draft long-term plan.

Chairman Andrew Simms suggested some items on the board’s community plan needed to be reprioritised and others may no longer be as relevant due to budget challenges already indicated by the city council.

Important year ahead

In his chairman’s report, Mr Simms highlighted the importance of the upcoming year, with the formation of the Dunedin City Council’s long-term plan and local body elections.

The Mosgiel-Taieri area was also experiencing rapid growth, bringing both opportunities and challenges.

Mr Simms emphasised the urgent need for a heavy-traffic bypass for Mosgiel, saying the congestion and the dysfunctional intersection of State Highways 1 and 87 posed a significant safety risk.

Mr Simms expressed disappointment at the council’s decision to cease funding for the Tunnel Trail between Mosgiel and Dunedin.

He supported the planned destination playground in Memorial Park and highlighted that the board needed to keep a close eye on the proposed design and construction plans before they were confirmed.

He acknowledged the city council’s decision to support the restoration of the Taieri Gorge Railway and suggested this meant previous work by the board to promote a cycleway/walkway along the track now needed to be set aside from the board’s community plan.

Instead, he suggested the board focus on supporting the Tunnel Trail Trust in its effort to complete a section of the Tunnel Trail from Mosgiel to Green Island.