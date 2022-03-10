Thursday, 10 March 2022

Celtic tunes, stories shared

    Celtic traditions . . . Musician Rennie Pearson performs during the Dunedin Fringe Festival....
    Grounded in Celtic musical traditions, Rennie Pearson takes audiences on a journey through history during this month’s Dunedin Fringe Festival.

    In two shows at the Playhouse Theatre, on March 22 and 23, at 7.30pm, Pearson will weave together tunes and songs in an intricate and varied show.

    His engaging stage presence and storytelling opens the door for audiences to connect with the music, which he sings and plays on the wooden flute, Irish tin whistles, guitar and bodhran.

    Pearson grew up in Wellington with Celtic music in his blood.

    Having heard the traditional music of Ireland and Scotland as a baby, he

    picked up the flute at age 8, learning by ear in Irish sessions. .

    With Irish music as the cornerstone of his knowledge, he then went on to delve deep into the traditional music of Scotland and maritime Canada, learning a wide range of different instruments along the way.

     

     

