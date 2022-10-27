Checking facilities

Pictured are (back, from left) Dunedin Venues events operations manager Brenna McCann, Netherlands transport and accommodation manager Tessa Getrouw, Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker, Switzerland team manager Caroline Abbe, Fifa venue general manager Matt McLennan, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, Philippines team manager Isabella Fernando, DCC Events team leader Dan Hendra, (front, from left) Netherlands team media officer Dominik Erb, Philippines media officer Cedelf Tupas. Photo: Supplied

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 teams with matches scheduled in Dunedin started arriving in the city at the weekend to check out Forsyth Barr Stadium and other training grounds. More teams will visit over the coming days before deciding on base camp locations.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich attended the draw in Auckland and said Dunedin was "delighted to be hosting New Zealand’s own Football Ferns along with the Philippines, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Japan, Vietnam, South Africa, Argentina, the Netherlands and the Group A playoff winners".

"As a city proud of its sporting heritage, we look forward to welcoming these teams and their fans into the city next year and showcasing the warmth, support and festive spirit Dunedin is known for," Mr Radich said.