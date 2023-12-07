Choir to perform at railway station

The elegant surroundings of Dunedin Railway Station will form the backdrop to a concert of carols sung by Cantores Choir next Thursday, December 14. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s Cantores Choir will present carols from around the globe and across the ages next week at the Dunedin Railway Station.

The hour-long concert, led by Cantores Choir director Greg Peyroux, will be held next Thursday, December 14, from 7pm, with seating provided for patrons.

Concert-goers will have an opportunity to join in with the choir and organ to sing traditional carols.

Those who can are invited to bring a can of food or toy for donation to a local food bank, to help celebrate the season of giving and goodwill to all.

Affiliated to the Otago University Students Association, Cantores Choir is a vibrant and fun group of mostly young singers that travels extensively around the South.

The choir encourages participation in and enjoyment of choral music and aims to nurture high musical standards and build the capability, confidence and self-esteem of its members in music-making.