Choir to perform uplifting collection celebrating spring

Southern Consort of Voices will perform an uplifting collection of works in its Magnetic South concert, this Sunday from 2pm at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Southern Consort’s programme of unaccompanied music for chamber choir celebrates the arrival of spring.

Highlights of the performance will include settings of Billy Joel hits, nursery rhymes, a Ukrainian prayer and poems by Dunedin writers.

This is bookended by the more traditional choral repertoire of sacred motets, both early and modern.

Guest soloist for the concert will be soprano Erin Connelly-Whyte, who is in her fifth year of study towards a bachelor of science (anatomy) degree and a bachelor of music (honours classical voice performance) degree at the University of Otago.

The choir is also welcoming new members to perform in its next concert in early December.

Prospective members are welcome to stay and chat after, the concert, or email musical director Daniel Kelly at director@southernconsort.org.nz